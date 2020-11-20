Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) PE Ratio stood at $11.64: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.02% to $34.15. During the day, the stock rose to $36.56 and sunk to $33.97 before settling in for the price of $31.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATKR posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$43.50.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3900 employees. It has generated 491,420 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,699. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 1.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.23, operating margin was +11.93 and Pretax Margin of +9.64.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s VP, General Counsel and Sec. sold 100 shares at the rate of 25.90, making the entire transaction reach 2,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,129. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s President, Cable Solutions sold 17,233 for 25.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 446,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,847 in total.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.48) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +7.06 while generating a return on equity of 76.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atkore International Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.64, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.82.

In the same vein, ATKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)

[Atkore International Group Inc., ATKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.07% that was higher than 49.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.