Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) EPS growth this year is 6.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 7.11% at $18.99. During the day, the stock rose to $19.36 and sunk to $18.26 before settling in for the price of $17.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAMT posted a 52-week range of $6.26-$20.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $704.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 322 workers. It has generated 416,208 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 64,668. The stock had 3.98 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.34, operating margin was +16.39 and Pretax Margin of +16.99.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Camtek Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.70%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.54 while generating a return on equity of 17.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.40, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02.

In the same vein, CAMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.42% that was higher than 53.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

