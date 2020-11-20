Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -1.52

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 19, 2020, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.98% to $10.87. During the day, the stock rose to $11.62 and sunk to $10.80 before settling in for the price of $11.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODX posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$30.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 37 workers. It has generated 9,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -269,372. The stock had 2.97 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.04, operating margin was -2741.61 and Pretax Margin of -2882.00.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 30.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 18.02, making the entire transaction reach 450,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 18.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 456,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2882.00 while generating a return on equity of -1,826.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in the upcoming year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.33, and its Beta score is -1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.12.

In the same vein, CODX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Co-Diagnostics Inc., CODX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.05 million was inferior to the volume of 6.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.29% that was higher than 137.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

