Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) last month volatility was 15.16%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 20.10% to $2.39. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $1.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOGZ posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$3.42.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -694.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 288 employees. It has generated 68,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,148. The stock had 4.86 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.47, operating margin was -37.66 and Pretax Margin of -43.67.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.03 while generating a return on equity of -15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -694.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47.

In the same vein, DOGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

[Dogness (International) Corporation, DOGZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.07% that was lower than 112.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.