Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Open at price of $2.34: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 5.91% at $2.33. During the day, the stock rose to $2.371 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVFM posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$7.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.76.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 54.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,760 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 16,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,168. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary bought 9,090 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,542 in total.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 631.27.

In the same vein, EVFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.33% that was lower than 77.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

