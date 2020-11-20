Fisker Inc. (FSR) surge 13.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on November 19, 2020, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $17.00. During the day, the stock rose to $17.30 and sunk to $16.6002 before settling in for the price of $17.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $8.70-$21.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 232.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.84.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Fisker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 55.90% institutional ownership.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2012, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 232.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fisker Inc., FSR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.29 million was better the volume of 4.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.88% that was higher than 92.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.