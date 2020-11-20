Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) 20 Days SMA touch 17.20%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on November 19, 2020, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.27% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $2.44 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIZI posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -375.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 641 employees. It has generated 266,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,018. The stock had 167.82 Receivables turnover and 6.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.91, operating margin was -12.01 and Pretax Margin of -11.26.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11.26 while generating a return on equity of -876.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -375.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, LIZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lizhi Inc., LIZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was lower the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.33% that was lower than 92.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.