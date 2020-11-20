Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 14.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 2.94% at $42.00. During the day, the stock rose to $42.05 and sunk to $39.97 before settling in for the price of $40.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $22.02-$65.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 2.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1884 workers. It has generated 1,486,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 541,852. The stock had 20.11 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.52, operating margin was +39.50 and Pretax Margin of +36.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 67.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 35.32, making the entire transaction reach 706,486 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,280. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Director bought 13,370 for 42.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 562,989. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,280 in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +36.45 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.38, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.86% that was higher than 32.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.