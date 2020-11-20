New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) EPS growth this year is -52.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) established initial surge of 1.53% at $8.62, as the Stock market unbolted on November 19, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.62 and sunk to $8.36 before settling in for the price of $8.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$17.66.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 28.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5102 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 960,763,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,765,333. The stock had 0.28 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.06, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +22.47.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New Residential Investment Corp. industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 47.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 77,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,158. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s Director bought 3,600 for 7.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,700 in total.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.37) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.27.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.30% that was higher than 42.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.