PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) EPS is poised to hit 0.99 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on November 19, 2020, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.41% to $190.90. During the day, the stock rose to $192.75 and sunk to $189.57 before settling in for the price of $190.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYPL posted a 52-week range of $82.07-$215.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $224.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $192.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $158.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23200 employees. It has generated 755,776 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 105,991. The stock had 0.70 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.28, operating margin was +14.55 and Pretax Margin of +17.10.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 193.11, making the entire transaction reach 4,827,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 396,803. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s President and CEO sold 25,000 for 195.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,886,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 421,803 in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +14.02 while generating a return on equity of 15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.09, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.34.

In the same vein, PYPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PayPal Holdings Inc., PYPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.02 million was lower the volume of 8.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.41% While, its Average True Range was 7.30.

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.46% that was higher than 43.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

