PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 17.93% at $4.21. During the day, the stock rose to $4.29 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $3.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PNNT posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$6.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $282.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.56.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.62%, in contrast to 32.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer bought 29,100 shares at the rate of 2.01, making the entire transaction reach 58,476 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,203. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 32,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 938,423 in total.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, PNNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.55% that was higher than 50.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.