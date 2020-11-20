Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) last month volatility was 8.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.71% to $15.70. During the day, the stock rose to $16.27 and sunk to $15.12 before settling in for the price of $16.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTCF posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$28.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.20.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.58%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.80%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65.

In the same vein, TTCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.35.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

[Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.88% that was lower than 97.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.