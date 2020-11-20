Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) last month volatility was 8.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.71% to $15.70. During the day, the stock rose to $16.27 and sunk to $15.12 before settling in for the price of $16.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTCF posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$28.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.20.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.58%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.80%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65.

In the same vein, TTCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.35.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

[Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.88% that was lower than 97.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) PE Ratio stood at $12.56: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.12% to $55.15. During the...
Read more

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) went up 1.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 19, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) last month volatility was 4.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) established initial surge of 3.14% at $255.11, as the Stock market unbolted on November 19, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) average volume reaches $18.85M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 19, 2020, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.49% to $7.49. During the day,...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Splunk Inc. (SPLK) last week performance was 3.93%

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 3.20% at $199.28. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) last month volatility was 4.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) established initial surge of 3.14% at $255.11, as the Stock market unbolted on November 19, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) volume hits 1.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 19, 2020, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.24%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is -60.96% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) started the day on November 19, 2020, with a price increase of 3.71% at $11.47. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Open at price of $10.45: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.28% to $10.71. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) performance over the last week is recorded 9.43%

Sana Meer - 0
As on November 19, 2020, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.83% to $15.44. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Okta Inc. (OKTA) 14-day ATR is 10.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) established initial surge of 3.85% at $232.45, as the Stock market unbolted on November 19, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com