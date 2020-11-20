uniQure N.V. (QURE) Moves 7.95% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 19, 2020, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.95% to $46.16. During the day, the stock rose to $47.64 and sunk to $41.65 before settling in for the price of $42.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $34.38-$76.69.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.52.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s CEO, CFO, Managing Director sold 5,250 shares at the rate of 35.86, making the entire transaction reach 188,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 280,564. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,352 for 39.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 170,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,523 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.81) by -$3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 330.38.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [uniQure N.V., QURE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.18% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.08% that was higher than 51.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.