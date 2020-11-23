ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.22

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) established initial surge of 4.22% at $32.13, as the Stock market unbolted on November 20, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $32.21 and sunk to $30.43 before settling in for the price of $30.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIW posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$39.37.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4018 employees. It has generated 313,164 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,690. The stock had 2.26 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.07, operating margin was +11.60 and Pretax Margin of +5.74.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ACI Worldwide Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 5,402 shares at the rate of 33.18, making the entire transaction reach 179,251 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,091. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 35,133 for 30.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,055,624. This particular insider is now the holder of 372,482 in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.33 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.88, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.19.

In the same vein, ACIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.34% that was higher than 42.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW), ACI Worldwide Inc., (ACIW), NASDAQ: ACIW, ACIW Shares, ACIW Stock, ACIW