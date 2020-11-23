Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) 14-day ATR is 2.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 20, 2020, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started slowly as it slid -0.68% to $76.72. During the day, the stock rose to $78.57 and sunk to $76.68 before settling in for the price of $77.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $36.64-$77.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 10.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $915.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $909.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.60.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director sold 3,467 shares at the rate of 60.50, making the entire transaction reach 209,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,508. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 18, Company’s Director sold 20,027 for 60.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,210,232. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,975 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.17) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.57, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.64.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.17 million was lower the volume of 8.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.63% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.83% that was higher than 38.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

