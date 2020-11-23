ArcelorMittal (MT) Open at price of $16.54: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on November 20, 2020, ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $16.36. During the day, the stock rose to $16.61 and sunk to $16.295 before settling in for the price of $16.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MT posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$18.89.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -148.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $641.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. ArcelorMittal’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.80%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -148.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in the upcoming year.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ArcelorMittal (MT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.52.

In the same vein, MT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ArcelorMittal (MT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ArcelorMittal, MT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.02 million was lower the volume of 4.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of ArcelorMittal (MT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.71% that was lower than 44.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT), ArcelorMittal, (MT), NYSE: MT, MT Shares, MT Stock, MT