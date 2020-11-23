Ayro Inc. (AYRO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.59

As on November 20, 2020, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 30.91% to $8.09. During the day, the stock rose to $9.87 and sunk to $7.12 before settling in for the price of $6.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.35.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.05, and its Beta score is 3.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 155.52.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ayro Inc., AYRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 38.72 million was better the volume of 3.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.94% that was higher than 114.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

