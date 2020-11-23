Beam Global (BEEM) return on Assets touches -73.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on November 20, 2020, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.81% to $25.30. During the day, the stock rose to $27.48 and sunk to $21.80 before settling in for the price of $21.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEEM posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$22.92.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 37.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 26 workers. It has generated 146,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -112,398. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.01, operating margin was -64.00 and Pretax Margin of -76.90.

Beam Global (BEEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Beam Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 25.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 21.37, making the entire transaction reach 320,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,034.

Beam Global (BEEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -76.96 while generating a return on equity of -235.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Global’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Global (BEEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.79.

In the same vein, BEEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beam Global, BEEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global (BEEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.43% that was lower than 107.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), Beam Global, (BEEM), NASDAQ: BEEM, BEEM Shares, BEEM Stock, BEEM