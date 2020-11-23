Camden Property Trust (CPT) went up 1.89% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.89% at $99.70. During the day, the stock rose to $100.14 and sunk to $96.92 before settling in for the price of $97.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $62.48-$120.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1650 employees. It has generated 643,661 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 132,778. The stock had 34.30 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was +16.26 and Pretax Margin of +21.22.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 13,440 shares at the rate of 101.97, making the entire transaction reach 1,370,477 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,464. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 407 for 107.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,838. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,859 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.72, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.11.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.52% that was higher than 27.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

