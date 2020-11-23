Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 20, 2020, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.85% to $8.00. During the day, the stock rose to $8.20 and sunk to $7.99 before settling in for the price of $8.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$14.89.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $340.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.50%, in contrast to 11.40% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.17, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.36.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million was inferior to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.93% that was higher than 39.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

