Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) surge 14.09% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 11.47% at $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.9153 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$1.95.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9364, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0017.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0673.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.66% that was lower than 78.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX), Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., (FRSX), NASDAQ: FRSX, FRSX Shares, FRSX Stock, FRSX

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Soars Above 65% After It Doubles stake in e-tractor firm

Stock Headlines newsdaemon - 0
Ideanomicsjust made a follow-on investment of $1.3 million. Increasing its stake in Solectrac is a statistical move from the fintech firm. The market for...
Read more

Game Developer Zynga (ZNGA) Stock On Track To Rise, Partnered With Star Wars Franchise

Markets Briefing newsdaemon - 0
The game developer Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) rose 2.33 percent on Friday to close the trading session at $8.35. The stock remained gaining 2.71 percent...
Read more

Camden Property Trust (CPT) went up 1.89% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.89% at $99.70. During the day, the...
Read more

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) last month volatility was 2.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) open the trading on November 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.57% to $3099.40. During the...
Read more

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) average volume reaches $904.68K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 20, 2020, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) set off with pace as it...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) 20 Days SMA touch 0.37%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 20, 2020, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) set off with pace as it heaved 2.68%...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) last week performance was -12.43%

Steve Mayer - 0
Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) flaunted slowness of -1.87% at $7.33, as the Stock market unbolted on November 20, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.48 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) open the trading on November 20, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.11% to $8.89. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) recent quarterly performance of 8.94% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 0.89% at $45.20. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.79

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 20, 2020, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.10% to $0.59. During the...
Read more
Markets

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) EPS is poised to hit -0.81 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 20, 2020, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.40%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.