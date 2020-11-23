GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) went up 2.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 2.11% at $38.80. During the day, the stock rose to $41.17 and sunk to $37.25 before settling in for the price of $38.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $33.51-$64.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.83 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 413 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.89, operating margin was +36.54 and Pretax Margin of +21.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 88.19% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.06.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.22% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

