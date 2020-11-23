Progyny Inc. (PGNY) recent quarterly performance of 6.27% is not showing the real picture

As on November 20, 2020, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.03% to $30.49. During the day, the stock rose to $30.79 and sunk to $29.31 before settling in for the price of $29.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $15.59-$36.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.86.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 50,649 shares at the rate of 29.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,469,471 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,590,499. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director sold 16,500 for 28.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 477,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 399,599 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.91.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Progyny Inc., PGNY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was better the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.43% that was lower than 53.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

