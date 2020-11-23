RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) average volume reaches $609.69K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) started the day on November 20, 2020, with a price increase of 3.04% at $10.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.91 and sunk to $10.50 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMG posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$11.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $302.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.17.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 375,100 shares at the rate of 10.77, making the entire transaction reach 4,039,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,218,395. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 206,937 for 11.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,324,273. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,593,495 in total.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.85.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, RMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.35% that was lower than 25.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

