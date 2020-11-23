Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 18.63 million

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) established initial surge of 11.82% at $6.53, as the Stock market unbolted on November 20, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $6.86 and sunk to $6.12 before settling in for the price of $5.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$14.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.50.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westwater Resources Inc. industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$6.5) by $1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.51% that was higher than 207.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

