A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Myomo Inc. (MYO) as it 5-day change was 36.33%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2020, Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) set off with pace as it heaved 22.67% to $6.98. During the day, the stock rose to $7.27 and sunk to $5.85 before settling in for the price of $5.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYO posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$40.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49 employees. It has generated 76,755 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -214,260. The stock had 9.52 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.09, operating margin was -281.29 and Pretax Margin of -279.15.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Myomo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 12.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 6.99, making the entire transaction reach 24,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,125. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,000 for 6.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,133 in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.05) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -279.15 while generating a return on equity of -259.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Myomo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Myomo Inc. (MYO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83.

In the same vein, MYO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Myomo Inc., MYO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million was inferior to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.97% that was higher than 80.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.