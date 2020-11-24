A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) as it 5-day change was 2.70%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.79% to $46.81. During the day, the stock rose to $46.95 and sunk to $45.28 before settling in for the price of $45.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $22.47-$58.83.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $590.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $588.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 57931 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 368,882 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,829. The stock had 27.12 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.89, operating margin was +13.40 and Pretax Margin of +13.18.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s EVP, Daily Operations sold 15,166 shares at the rate of 46.80, making the entire transaction reach 709,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,567. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 210 for 32.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,032 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$2.35) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 23.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.85, a figure that is expected to reach -1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.29% that was higher than 42.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.