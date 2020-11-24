Air Industries Group (AIRI) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Air Industries Group (AMEX: AIRI) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price increase of 14.66% at $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.42 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIRI posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1205, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1595.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 159 workers. It has generated 343,226 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,340. The stock had 7.59 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.75, operating margin was +1.10 and Pretax Margin of -4.69.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Air Industries Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.10%, in contrast to 23.60% institutional ownership.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4.76 while generating a return on equity of -23.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Air Industries Group (AMEX: AIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Air Industries Group (AIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, AIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Air Industries Group (AIRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Air Industries Group (AMEX: AIRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.1060.

Raw Stochastic average of Air Industries Group (AIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.96% that was lower than 75.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.