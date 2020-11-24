CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.63% at $7.41. During the day, the stock rose to $7.82 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$9.06.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $509.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.67% that was lower than 98.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Viasat (VSAT) Stock Not Performed Well This Year, But Have Plans To Grow In Quarters Ahead

Trading Directions newsdaemon - 0
The satellite communications technology provider Viasat Inc. (VSAT) did not do well on the stock market this year. However, as one of the leaders...
Read more

Tantech Holdings (TANH) Soared 64.62% on Monday; What’s happening?

Today's Spotlight newsdaemon - 0
Tantech announced a $10 million registered direct offering on Friday and following that the stock plunged heavily. It’s pushing up once again as it...
Read more

Stocks of Coivid Vaccine Biotech Forms Start The Week With Mix Reaction

Markets Briefing newsdaemon - 0
Nearly all the companies in the S&P 500 have now released their results for the third quarter, with positive surprises in terms of earnings...
Read more

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) volume hits 1.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -16.37% at $9.76. During the day, the...
Read more

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) 20 Days SMA touch -9.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.63% to $8.22. During...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.94 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price increase of 5.76% at $3.67. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) 20 Days SMA touch -9.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.63% to $8.22. During...
Read more
Markets

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) recent quarterly performance of 46.05% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 23, 2020, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) started slowly as it slid -9.84% to $88.48. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.35

Steve Mayer - 0
Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) flaunted slowness of -7.82% at $38.64, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Huami Corporation (HMI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.40 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2020, Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.60% to...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) last week performance was -10.92%

Steve Mayer - 0
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.49% at $29.11. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.