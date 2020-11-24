Digirad Corporation (DRAD) surge 6.69% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price increase of 15.32% at $2.71. During the day, the stock rose to $2.79 and sunk to $2.37 before settling in for the price of $2.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRAD posted a 52-week range of $1.99-$8.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 618 employees. It has generated 184,765 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,917. The stock had 7.32 Receivables turnover and 1.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.80, operating margin was -1.10 and Pretax Margin of -4.61.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Digirad Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 10.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,866 shares at the rate of 2.46, making the entire transaction reach 19,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,213. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 12,134 for 2.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,578. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,347 in total.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -4.29 while generating a return on equity of -14.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digirad Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digirad Corporation (DRAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, DRAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digirad Corporation (DRAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.96% that was higher than 75.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

