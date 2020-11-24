Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.39: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2020, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.64% to $10.20. During the day, the stock rose to $11.45 and sunk to $9.27 before settling in for the price of $10.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$13.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $707.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.39.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 9,281 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -367,755. The stock had 0.96 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -120.84, operating margin was -3602.19 and Pretax Margin of -3976.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -3962.55 while generating a return on equity of -147.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1179.29.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 77.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.92% that was higher than 118.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.