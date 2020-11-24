Huami Corporation (HMI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.40 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2020, Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.60% to $13.61. During the day, the stock rose to $15.085 and sunk to $13.25 before settling in for the price of $14.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMI posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$18.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 343.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $871.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1132 employees. It has generated 743,069 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 73,536. The stock had 4.82 Receivables turnover and 1.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.25, operating margin was +10.68 and Pretax Margin of +11.22.

Huami Corporation (HMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Huami Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.82%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership.

Huami Corporation (HMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.90 while generating a return on equity of 26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huami Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 343.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huami Corporation (HMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, HMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huami Corporation (HMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Huami Corporation, HMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Huami Corporation (HMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.88% that was higher than 61.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.