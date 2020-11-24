Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.95

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 23.80% to $14.93. During the day, the stock rose to $15.175 and sunk to $13.00 before settling in for the price of $12.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNDI posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$17.40.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 594 employees. It has generated 228,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,102. The stock had 1.12 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.73, operating margin was +0.67 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director sold 4,326 shares at the rate of 12.91, making the entire transaction reach 55,849 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,500.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.23.

In the same vein, KNDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

[Kandi Technologies Group Inc., KNDI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 236.87% that was higher than 198.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.