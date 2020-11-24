Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is 0.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 23, 2020, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $40.96. During the day, the stock rose to $42.38 and sunk to $40.40 before settling in for the price of $42.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $27.54-$47.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23800 workers. It has generated 205,252 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,102. The stock had 8.20 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.92, operating margin was +8.21 and Pretax Margin of +8.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Member of 10% group sold 1,062,885 shares at the rate of 40.93, making the entire transaction reach 43,503,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 47.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 236,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,318 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +6.38 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.91, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.00.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.42 million was lower the volume of 2.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.65% that was higher than 26.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.