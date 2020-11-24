Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) volume hits 1.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price increase of 13.46% at $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.57 and sunk to $2.975 before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTBR posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$8.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.08.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Lightbridge Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -46.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightbridge Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50%.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, LTBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.79.

Technical Analysis of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.37% that was lower than 113.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.