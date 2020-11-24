Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) volume hits 1.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 11.11% to $2.30. During the day, the stock rose to $2.30 and sunk to $2.06 before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$5.09.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.91, operating margin was -73.68 and Pretax Margin of -572.39.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -572.39.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.63.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.35.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

[Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.59% that was lower than 115.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.