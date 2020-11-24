Niu Technologies (NIU) 20 Days SMA touch 6.52%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) open the trading on November 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.10% to $32.48. During the day, the stock rose to $33.00 and sunk to $30.50 before settling in for the price of $35.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $6.08-$37.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.53.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 521 employees. It has generated 576,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,801. The stock had 21.64 Receivables turnover and 1.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.19, operating margin was +7.56 and Pretax Margin of +9.55.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 27.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.76.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

[Niu Technologies, NIU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.79% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.80% that was higher than 76.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.