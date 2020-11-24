Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) last month volatility was 10.66%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) established initial surge of 30.28% at $34.08, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $35.88 and sunk to $29.53 before settling in for the price of $26.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBE posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$28.70.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.43.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation industry. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 51.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 548,350 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 5,598,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,060,483.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48.

Technical Analysis of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, SBE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.67% that was higher than 88.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

