Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Open at price of $13.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) started the day on November 23, 2020, with a price increase of 11.24% at $14.15. During the day, the stock rose to $14.54 and sunk to $13.36 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBA posted a 52-week range of $8.22-$24.88.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $554.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 57 employees. It has generated 2,431,614 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 654,035. The stock had 6.10 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.75, operating margin was +28.85 and Pretax Margin of +30.02.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s Director bought 8,200 shares at the rate of 9.81, making the entire transaction reach 80,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,415. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 8.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,050 in total.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.67, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.87.

In the same vein, UBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.87% that was higher than 52.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.