Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on November 24, 2020, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) started slowly as it slid -5.07% to $1.31. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CETX posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.75.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0941, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2131.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 235 employees. It has generated 132,206 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,747. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.63, operating margin was -18.97 and Pretax Margin of -32.19.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Cemtrex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.17%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2019, the company posted -$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by -$1.27. This company achieved a net margin of -30.06 while generating a return on equity of -41.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, CETX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cemtrex Inc., CETX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was lower the volume of 2.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.1054.

Raw Stochastic average of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.61% that was lower than 72.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

