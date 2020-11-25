China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.4880: Right on the Precipice

As on November 24, 2020, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 27.07% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.60 and sunk to $0.40 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$1.40.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4033, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4880.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 228 employees. It has generated 45,140 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,546. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.04, operating margin was -31.06 and Pretax Margin of -189.51.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2011, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -189.51 while generating a return on equity of -104.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was lower the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0491.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.50% that was higher than 69.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.