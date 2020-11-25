Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) EPS growth this year is -26.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) open the trading on November 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 13.73% to $17.64. During the day, the stock rose to $17.88 and sunk to $15.5301 before settling in for the price of $15.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $13.12-$16.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $384.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.78 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 765 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.62, operating margin was -7.27 and Pretax Margin of -20.10.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -20.45 while generating a return on equity of -8.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.30%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.45.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

[Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.