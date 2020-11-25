Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) 14-day ATR is 0.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 24, 2020, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.54% to $14.13. During the day, the stock rose to $16.28 and sunk to $13.65 before settling in for the price of $15.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$16.11.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.47.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.33% that was higher than 38.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.