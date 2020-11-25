Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.5799: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 24, 2020, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) set off with pace as it heaved 25.00% to $1.90. During the day, the stock rose to $1.91 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.36.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -904.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5263, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5799.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2 employees. It has generated 498,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,257,847. The stock had 9.23 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.07, operating margin was -159.12 and Pretax Margin of -252.08.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -252.08 while generating a return on equity of -37.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -904.30%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.39.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1391.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.67% that was lower than 209.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.