Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) volume hits 3.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on November 24, 2020, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.97% to $5.80. During the day, the stock rose to $5.90 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOMA posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$8.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $691.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2978 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.02, operating margin was +19.55 and Pretax Margin of +14.71.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +9.86 while generating a return on equity of 18.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30.

In the same vein, LOMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, LOMA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.97% that was higher than 61.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.