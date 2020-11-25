Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Moves 46.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 24, 2020, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 46.02% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.64 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 16.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4727, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5819.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 182 workers. It has generated 103,182 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -173,149. The stock had 0.57 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.15, operating margin was -167.32 and Pretax Margin of -170.52.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -167.81 while generating a return on equity of -53.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.00%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.79.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.71 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.0545.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.32% that was higher than 102.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.