No matter how cynical the overall market is Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) performance over the last week is recorded -6.81%

As on November 24, 2020, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) started slowly as it slid -5.39% to $11.77. During the day, the stock rose to $12.15 and sunk to $11.66 before settling in for the price of $12.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APT posted a 52-week range of $3.20-$41.59.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.49.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 112 employees. It has generated 405,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,087. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.08, operating margin was +6.48 and Pretax Margin of +7.12.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 15.34, making the entire transaction reach 153,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,850. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Director sold 15,833 for 9.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 151,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.43 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.12, and its Beta score is -1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.63.

In the same vein, APT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., APT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.42 million was lower the volume of 3.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.48% that was higher than 91.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.