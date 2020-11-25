Sasol Limited (SSL) recent quarterly performance of -0.46% is not showing the real picture

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) open the trading on November 24, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 10.78% to $8.63. During the day, the stock rose to $8.73 and sunk to $8.37 before settling in for the price of $7.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSL posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$22.73.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $617.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $536.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 30670 employees. It has generated 6,140,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,938,905. The stock had 6.36 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.38, operating margin was +11.60 and Pretax Margin of -61.49.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.86 while generating a return on equity of -48.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sasol Limited (SSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.18.

In the same vein, SSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.57, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

[Sasol Limited, SSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Sasol Limited (SSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.95% that was higher than 81.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.