The key reasons why MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is -58.83% away from 52-week high?

As on November 24, 2020, MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.59% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.20 and sunk to $2.49 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOGU posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$6.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 909 employees. It has generated 131,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -351,127. The stock had 3.96 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.17, operating margin was -84.07 and Pretax Margin of -252.61.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -266.20 while generating a return on equity of -72.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

MOGU Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MOGU Inc. (MOGU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86.

In the same vein, MOGU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MOGU Inc., MOGU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.47% that was lower than 125.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.