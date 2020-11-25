The key reasons why Qudian Inc. (QD) is -72.36% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) open the trading on November 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.36% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QD posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$5.21.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 225.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 145.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3820, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7009.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 947 employees. It has generated 1,367,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 498,850. The stock had 0.73 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.41, operating margin was +43.01 and Pretax Margin of +43.48.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qudian Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 32.20% institutional ownership.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +36.48 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 145.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.69.

In the same vein, QD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

[Qudian Inc., QD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0902.

Raw Stochastic average of Qudian Inc. (QD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.64% that was lower than 67.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

